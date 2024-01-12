Azerbaijan reveals deadline for clarifying list of voters abroad for presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The deadline for the inclusion (based on number of voters) and clarification of voter lists for those residing outside Azerbaijan or on extended foreign business trips and registered in the country's diplomatic missions or consular offices, and for approval of electoral district lists will expire on January 13, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the calendar plan of key actions and events for the preparation and conduct of early presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the calendar plan, the list must be approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC) based on the submission of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry no later than 25 days before the voting day (by January 13, 2024).

Moreover, the deadline for issuing absentee certificates for voting to precinct election commissions from district election commissions will also expire on January 13.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024. A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel