Azerbaijan Army continues commanders’ session (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The commander's session in the Azerbaijan Army continues in accordance with the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defense Minister, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

"At the sessions, the participants were given detailed information about various engineering obstacles and mine-detecting devices, and the rules on neutralizing anti-personnel and anti-tank mines were explained," the ministry noted.

The command staff was shown classes on various topics of combat training, and the tasks on taking the imaginary support point in accordance with the regulations have been accomplished, the ministry said.

"The main focus of the sessions is on increasing the individual training and professional levels of the command staff in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as improving leadership qualities," said the ministry.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel