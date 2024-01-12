Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss co-op prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Maria Gabriel, Trend reports.

During the talks, the sides discussed the current situation and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in political, economic, energy, transport, and humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

It was emphasized that last year's high-level visits and political consultations between the foreign ministries in December positively contributed to bilateral relations. The role and importance of effective cooperation in the energy sector, Azerbaijan's ensuring Europe's energy security and diversification of energy supply was noted.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest.