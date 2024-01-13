Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
13 January 2024
Human Rights Commissioner's report on visit to Azerbaijan, Armenia lacks complete fairness and impartiality - MFA

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Observations made by the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights in regard with her visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan on 16-23 October 2023 lack complete fairness and impartiality, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan extended the invitation to the Commissioner to visit the region, expecting that it will make observations based on neutrality, impartiality, equality and universality of all human rights.

While noting the visit’s outcomes, Azerbaijan emphasizes that the observations of the Commissioner lack complete fairness and impartiality. It focuses the issues on narrow and sole perspective that overlooks comprehensive review of the situation.

In this regard, Azerbaijan considers that the findings rely not on the Commissioner’s direct observations during her visit but primarily on information obtained from other incomplete and biased sources," the statement reads.

