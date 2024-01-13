Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Türkiye

Politics Materials 13 January 2024 11:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Türkiye

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Türkiye, following the deaths and injuries of servicemen, Trend reports.

"The news of the deaths and injuries of Turkish servicemen in the area of the anti-terrorist operation "Penche Kilit" has deeply grieved us. We express our deep condolences to brotherly Türkiye and the families of the martyrs. May the Almighty God rest the souls of the heroically killed Turkish soldiers," the ministry wrote on its page on X.

Note that, nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a shooting attack opened by members of a terrorist organization in the Penche Kilit anti-terrorist operation area in northern Iraq.

Latest

Latest

Read more