Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Türkiye, following the deaths and injuries of servicemen, Trend reports.

"The news of the deaths and injuries of Turkish servicemen in the area of the anti-terrorist operation "Penche Kilit" has deeply grieved us. We express our deep condolences to brotherly Türkiye and the families of the martyrs. May the Almighty God rest the souls of the heroically killed Turkish soldiers," the ministry wrote on its page on X.

Note that, nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a shooting attack opened by members of a terrorist organization in the Penche Kilit anti-terrorist operation area in northern Iraq.