Spying scandal strains Baku-Paris bonds - La Gazette du Caucase exposes France’s true whys

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Martin Ryan, a French businessman, has been arrested in Baku on accusations of spying in a bizarre case related to Baku's expulsion of two French diplomats, the editor-in-chief of the La Gazette du Caucase online newspaper based in Paris, renowned French journalist Jean-Michel Brun wrote in his article, Trend reports.

He reminded that, on December 26, Azerbaijan expelled two French diplomats for activities "incompatible with their status." France had declared two Azerbaijani diplomats "persona non grata" as a "reciprocal measure."

"This "exchange of courtesies" illustrates the tensions between the two countries over France's unconditional support for Armenia, or at least for Karabakh separatist groups, since the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan have decided to embark on a process of normalizing their relations.

At the end of December, the French ambassador in Baku, Anne Boillon, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be notified of "a firm protest against acts by two employees of the French embassy that are incompatible with their diplomatic status." The two diplomats were asked to leave Azerbaijan within 48 hours, with the Azerbaijani diplomatic press release giving no further details on the reasons for the expulsion.

On December 4, a French national from Baku, Martin Ryan, was arrested for spying activities. After an initial hearing, "the courts have ordered his detention for four months," announced Azerbaijan's ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, adding that "as soon as he was arrested, the French embassy in Baku was informed by a verbal note."

Martin Ryan is the CEO of the Baku-based Merkorama company, which specializes in wine trading. He made a name for himself by writing an open letter to the President of the French Republic on May 26, 2023, which was published on YouTube and in the French magazine Causeur. The letter called on France to change its policy of denigrating Azerbaijan, insisted that Azerbaijan was not the aggressor but the aggressed, and pointed to the threats made by Armenian activists against the French press if it did not adopt their point of view. He pointed out that France and Azerbaijan were two countries of great culture that should be brought closer together, condemned the slander leveled at Azerbaijan by certain politicians, and called for the rebuilding of friendly ties between the two countries. He also pointed out that French people living in Azerbaijan were being treated in the best possible way and that France's unconditionally pro-Armenian policy was clearly harming them.

The young Frenchman, therefore, appeared to be a clear supporter of Azerbaijan. But according to information leaked to the media at the end of December, he was approached by a French agent from the 2nd DGSE (General Directorate for External Security), who engaged him in secret cooperation. According to the same information, Martin Ryan admitted having been manipulated by this agent, who was one of the French diplomats subsequently expelled from Baku.

As French specialist François Heisbourg remarked on LCI: "Intelligence activities by embassies are commonplace and implicitly accepted. The main thing is not to get caught with your hands in the jam pot, which seems to have been the case this time.”

Since the arrest of the French businessman, consular officials from the French embassy in Baku have visited him several times and "have all the information on the investigation," according to a statement from the embassy. "We spoke to him four times, each time for two minutes. He says he is well treated and gets along well with his lawyer; the detainee's father assured AFP shortly after his arrest," the article reads.

Jean-Michel Brun also pointed out that Paris is extremely annoyed to see Azerbaijan, which until this year chaired the organization of non-aligned countries, hosting the "Baku Initiative Group," whose mission is to give a voice to territories that are, or consider themselves to be, colonized. Representatives of the Baku group include the leaders of the independence parties in the French West Indies, Polynesia, New Caledonia, and Corsica. It also includes countries that consider themselves to be victims of the remnants of "Françafrique."

"Azerbaijan took back the lands it had occupied for almost thirty years. France has shown unconditional support for the Armenian version of events, even though it was supposed, by virtue of its membership in the mediation group known as the "Minsk Group," to adopt an attitude of strict neutrality. This support can of course be explained by the presence of a powerful Armenian diaspora in France, which is heavily involved in politics and the media, but also by the exploitation of the conflict by the French Right, which is increasingly influencing French politics.

In this context, how and in what way was Martin Ryan 'manipulated' by the French services? Promises, threats? And for what information?

For the moment, nothing has come from the Azerbaijani judiciary, which is continuing its investigation. We may know more in a few days or weeks... or not," he concludes.