Presidential election campaign in Azerbaijan kicks off today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Today, pre-election campaigning for early presidential election in Azerbaijan kicks off, Trend reports.

According to the calendar plan, campaigning begins 23 days before voting day and ends 24 hours before voting day.

The process will begin on January 15, 2024 and end on February 6 at 8:00 am.

Pre-election campaigns are carried out by registered candidates, their trusted representatives, and designated agents, as well as political parties, coalitions of political parties, their appointed representatives, and other authorized individuals.

The early presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held on February 7.