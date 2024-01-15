Azerbaijan CEC's Independent Media Center starts operating

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Independent Media Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan " Election-2024" has been launched, Trend reports.

The center's purpose is to provide the Azerbaijani public, and local and foreign media with full information about the upcoming extraordinary presidential election, its stages, the voting process, the activities of electoral institutions, observation missions, and organizations conducting exit polls.

The Center's website is available in English here.

The site contains opinions, comments, and statements on the electoral process. At the same time, photo and video materials related to the election are presented on the site.

The Center's Facebook page and Telegram channel are also active.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

