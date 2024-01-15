Azerbaijan amends law "On Electricity"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Electricity'", Trend reports.

According to the document, in Article 8.1.4 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Electric Power Industry" (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2023, No. 5, Article 623; Law No. 1075-VIQD of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 22, 2023), the words "from 150 kW" were replaced by the words "from 200 kW.".

The specified law came into force on January 1, 2024.