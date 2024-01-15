Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan introduces amendments to law "On State Duty"

Politics Materials 15 January 2024 17:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan introduces amendments to law "On State Duty"

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Duty," Trend reports.

According to the law, individuals who appeal to the general court for the first time with a claim on civil cases through the Electronic Court information system are exempt from paying 10 percent of the amount of state duty stipulated in Article 8 of this law.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more