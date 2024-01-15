Journalists in Azerbaijan have full freedom, thing France can learn from - Jean-Michel Brun

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. During my stay in Azerbaijan, I enjoyed total freedom of movement and expression, Editor-in-chief of the La Gazette du Caucase online newspaper based in Paris, renowned French journalist Jean-Michel Brun wrote in his article, Trend reports.

The article goes as follows:

"This weekend, Azerbaijan's ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, expressed her dismay on X in an article in "Le Figaro" that once again repeated the refrain of "Baku's offensive to denigrate France." The President of the National Assembly replied that the French press was free. Really?

"You are still pretending not to know that Karabakh is part of the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan. For the first time in a long time, a just and lasting peace is possible. Peace needs the truth, not false narratives. Le Figaro, help peace instead of trying to destabilize the situation in our region," tweeted the ambassador. Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly, responded by criticizing the diplomat for trying to "give lessons to the French press" and questioning press freedom in Azerbaijan. What exactly is the situation?

Democracy cannot exist without free speech. The Bible, the Gospels, and the Quran even believe that speech is the source of all things. This freedom is embodied in our cultures through the freedom of the press. Journalists are historians of our time. Gagging them is reducing citizens to ignorance and society to obscurantism.

Since the beginning of the conflict in the South Caucasus, certain Western media, particularly in France, have taken the serious responsibility of excluding Azerbaijani speakers from television programs and newspaper columns, opening their doors only to spokespersons for Armenian separatism, thus helping to install in the minds of the French public the imaginary story of a region "inhabited for thousands of years by the Armenian people," ignoring the Khojaly massacre and the destruction of the towns of Karabakh.

French journalists, such as Liseron Boudoul and myself, who decided to go there to report independently on the reality of the events, have been threatened and censored. Recently, an Azerbaijani journalist was prevented by the French authorities from doing her job in New Caledonia.

Today, the French press can no longer be said to be free. Apart from a few newspapers such as Mediapart, Politis, and a few others, the French press, which is largely subsidized by the state, is in the hands of oligarchs close to the government or the far right who try to convince their readers and viewers that domestic or international conflicts are the result of a civilizational confrontation between "the camp of good" and "the camp of evil.".

On the other hand, I can testify, and I say this with complete independence and objectivity, that during my stays in Azerbaijan I enjoyed total freedom of movement and expression. Nothing was ever imposed on me, and I was never prevented from meeting anyone, visiting, or filming anywhere. Otherwise, I wouldn't have stayed a second longer and would have packed my bags on the spot. The articles I have had the pleasure of publishing in Azerbaijani newspapers have never been screened in any way. I would not have accepted it. No one has ever tried to influence my work in one way or another. This has not always been the case in other countries.

This is one of the reasons why visitors to Azerbaijan are always surprised. What head of state would devote three hours of his time to answering questions from international journalists or specialists, including the most incisive ones, whether they come from journalists working in such countries as Iran, the United States, or France? Yet this is exactly what happened during the three face-to-face sessions with President Ilham Aliyev in which I took part.

This desire for transparency with regard to the press was illustrated in particular at the Shusha Global Media Forum, held in Shusha on July 23, 2023, and attended by 250 journalists and press directors from 50 different countries. The topics are: the future of journalism and, naturally, press freedom. The Azerbaijani head of state regularly invites the media to come and put their questions to him freely, to which he answers without evasion or double-talk. We would like to see this happen more often in countries that claim to protect journalists as their standard.