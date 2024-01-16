Activity at Azerbaijan's presidential election to be higher in 2024 than before - public association chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Obviously, the people coming to the polling stations for upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan will be higher than during previous elections, chairman of the Public Association "Progress and Democracy" Ahmed Gashamoglu told Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports.

He also said that the activity of the electorate was also observed during the presidential election on April 11, 2018.

"At that time, 74.52 percent of voters came to the polling stations and voted. And now there are factors contributing to the growth of this figure. For example, the past six years have seen dramatic changes in Azerbaijan's destiny. Our occupied lands have been liberated, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country have been restored. Large-scale construction work is being carried out both on the lands liberated from occupation and on the territory of the country," Gashamoglu said.

He noted that just as the population believes in its present, it wants a reassuring guarantee of its future.

"The foundation for the success of our future will be formed at the upcoming election," the sociologist noted.

Gashamoglu emphasized that the introduction of technical innovations in the electoral process is also one of the factors contributing to the increase in the number of voters.

"The transformation of the electoral process into a digital environment is being organized. Factors such as online name verification in the voter lists, elimination of registration problems, observation of the process through webcams, and more are crucial for election day. The introduction of these and other technologies also stimulates electoral activity," he said.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

