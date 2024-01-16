Azerbaijanis to vote for happy future in nearing presidential poll - Turkish professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Azerbaijani people, by participating in the presidential election, will express their trust and vote for their happy future, a Turkish political expert, Professor Hasan Oktay told Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports.

He said the holding of elections is necessary to continue improving the governance and security concepts of the region.

The professor connected the holding of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan with the new realities that arose after the 2020 second Karabakh war.

“Azerbaijan, having achieved a glorious victory, liberated its territories from occupation. As a logical continuation of this, it fully restored its sovereignty by carrying out anti-terror measures of a local nature in September 2023. This factor gave rise to a new positive trend in the realities of the region. Based on these realities, the announcement of an extraordinary election was an absolutely correct and logical decision,” Oktay emphasized.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel