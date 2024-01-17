Azerbaijan signals deadline for clarification of voter list clarification at military unit polling stations, detention centers, penitentiaries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Tomorrow is the deadline for clarification of voter lists for polling stations established in the territories of military units, pre-trial detention centers, and penitentiary institutions for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is noted in the Calendar Plan of main actions and measures on preparation and holding of extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the Calendar Plan, the lists should be clarified by precinct election commissions no later than 20 days before the voting day (January 18, 2024).

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel