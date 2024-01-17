Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MFA accuses EU ambassador of bias

Politics Materials 17 January 2024 11:01 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Aykhan Hajizads, Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, dismissed the comments from EU Ambassador Peter Michalko about Azerbaijan's judicial system as unfounded, Trend reports.

"This claim is both groundless and irresponsible! It would be better if the Ambassador would concentrate on lack of justice and mistreatment in the court systems of certain EU countries," he wrote on his page on X.

Hajizada noted that interference in the judiciary of Azerbaijan that was built on best international practices is unacceptable.

