Azerbaijan, Armenia made significant progress in negotiations over past year - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan and Armenia have made significant progress in negotiations over the past year, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on January 18, Trend reports.

"We welcome the work towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries and hope they will sign a durable peace treaty that recognizes such sovereignty and territorial integrity, the sooner the better. The parties have made significant progress over the past year, and we encourage them to maintain momentum building on past negotiations and conclude an agreement," he said.

Earlier in December 2023, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Secretary Blinken looks forward to hosting foreign ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington soon for peace negotiations.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry later said the place and date of the next meeting between the foreign ministers haven't been agreed upon yet.