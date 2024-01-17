Azerbaijani CEC meets CIS Observation Mission delegates for nearing presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has met the CIS Observation Mission's delegation led by the First Deputy Secretary-General of the CIS Leonid Anfimov, who is staying in the country to observe the extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7, 2024, Trend reports via the CEC.

Welcoming the guests, Panahov expressed satisfaction with the meeting.

Emphasizing the crucial role of the observation institution in ensuring transparency and openness in elections, the CEC chairman noted that the highest electoral structure under his leadership always attaches special importance to cooperation with international organizations.

He highly appreciated the interest shown by international observers in the elections held in Azerbaijan.

Anfimov, expressing gratitude for the warm reception, requested information about the projects implemented and the work carried out in connection with the presidential elections.

Panahov shared details about the steps taken and large-scale projects implemented to ensure the free, fair, and transparent conduct of the upcoming elections, addressing questions posed by the delegation.

The meeting also discussed issues of mutual interest and saw an exchange of opinions.

On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

