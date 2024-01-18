Azerbaijanis to vote for mightier state at presidential polls - religious community chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Azerbaijani public will make its choice in the extraordinary presidential elections in the interests of a stronger state, the chairman of the religious community of Georgian-Sephardic Jews, Rabbi Zamir Isayev said. Trend reports, referring to the Central Election Commission.

Isayev noted that the community headed by him hails the decision to hold extraordinary presidential elections.

"As is customary, Azerbaijani Jews will actively participate in this year's presidential elections, which will be held on February 7. These elections will help to the advancement of our society and state," the rabbi added.

Zamir Isayev is convinced that Azerbaijan's achievements will continue.

In conclusion, Zamir Isayev called on members of the community, which he chairs, to take an active part in the elections.

