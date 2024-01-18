President Ilham Aliyev augments welfare of entire region - Argentinian expert

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 18. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has created conditions for the prosperity of the entire region, former Academic Director of the Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI), Argentinian expert Juan Battaleme told Trend.

Juan Battaleme spoke of his experience meeting President Ilham Aliyev during a forum held in Baku back in December.

"First, when I was there as the Academic Secretary of CARI, the most remarkable situation I encountered was a society with plenty of confidence about the country's future," he said, adding that "thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's outstanding merits, the country was restored to look to the future proudly and steadily, thus creating a shared future for everyone in its surroundings".

As Juan Battaleme noted, from a future historical perspective, President Ilham Aliyev is going to be considered in his country a man who restored the nation's ability to solve the grievances that were faced at the USSR dissolution. "He managed to build a capable military and consciously moved to achieve its goals, even facing the geopolitical constraints of the region".

Battaleme appreciated President Ilham Aliyev's clear views about the geopolitical challenges that Azerbaijan faces in the present and the near future.

According to the expert, President Ilham Aliyev has been building bridges and offering a prosperous future for all his neighbors.

"One idea that the president showed us is that geography without infrastructure is a place on the map," the Argentine expert noted.

Battaleme added that infrastructure for connectivity and integration will be another part of his legacy.