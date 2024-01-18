US remains committed to supporting way forward durable, lasting peace in S. Caucasus - Mark Libby

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The US remains committed to supporting a way forward for a durable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus, said Mark Libby, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, after he presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"I had an excellent meeting today with President Ilham Aliyev to discuss key bilateral issues of interest such as climate change, regional security, and economic development," the US Embassy quoted the ambassador on its page on X.

Meanwhile, on November 9, 2023, the US Senate confirmed the nomination of Mark W. Libby as the Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Previously, he also served as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d'Affaires of the US Mission to the European Union in Brussels.