Azerbaijani CEC counts accredited monitors due to presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The number of international monitors accredited for the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan has been announced, told Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports.

The statement has been made by the Chairman of CEC Mazahir Panahov. According to him, a total of 153 international observers representing 31 organizations have been accredited.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

To note, Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

