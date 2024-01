BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered about 26,000 local observers for the extraordinary presidential election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

"More than 22 thousand of them have been registered in district election commissions," Panahov said.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Will be updated