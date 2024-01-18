French Senate blatantly disregards international law with its recent move

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani resolution by the French Senate yesterday was not just a diplomatic decision - it was a clear violation of international law.

As evident from the broadcast, during this same sitting in the hall, the Armenian Ambassador Asmik Tolmajian and right next to her is the 'permanent representative' of Karabakh separatists in France Ovaness Gevorkyan.

This conspicuous presence goes beyond mere disrespect for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity from the French side. The fact that these two were sitting there, especially Gevorkyan, shows that both France and Armenia are playing a double game, pretending to strive for peace in the South Caucasus.

But peace isn't their real agenda; their goals and policies remain unchanged. If they genuinely seek peace, there shouldn't be such a resolution, and certainly not one featuring a separatist member in the Senate.