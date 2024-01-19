Azerbaijan amends laws "On Accounting" and "On State Secrets" - Decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1073-VIQD "On Amendments to the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Accounting" and "On State Secret" dated December 22, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in connection with the entry into force of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Amendments to the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Accounting" and "On State Secrets," in order to ensure the application of this law, the Cabinet of Ministers must prepare proposals within three months to bring the laws of Azerbaijan and acts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in line with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 22, 2023 No. 1073-VIQD "On Amendments to the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Accounting" and "On State Secrets".

