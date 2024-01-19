Law on Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Azerbaijan - Decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to Decree No. 387 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 25, 2000 "On application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On approval, entry into force of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and related issues of legal regulation" and application of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan approved by the said law", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Decree No. 387 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 25, 2000 "On application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On approval, entry into force of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and related issues of legal regulation" and application of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan approved by the said law" (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2000, No. 8 (Book III), Article 610 (Volume I) paragraphs fifteen-eighteenth of Part 2 are considered as paragraphs 15-8 of Part 2.

"The following bodies shall carry out the powers of the relevant executive authority stipulated in the second sentence of Article 487-5.2 of this Code:

regarding non-commercial legal entities and branches and representative offices of foreign non-commercial legal entities - according to the distribution determined by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Justice and its district (city) registration departments, except for political parties and branches and representative offices of non-governmental organizations of foreign countries established in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, regarding other non-commercial structures - the Ministry of Justice of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

in respect of commercial legal entities, branches and representative offices of foreign commercial legal entities, legal entities of public law - the Ministry of Economy of the Azerbaijan Republic represented by the State Tax Service, as well as the State Tax Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

with regard to religious structures - the State Committee of the Azerbaijan Republic for Work with Religious Structures and the State Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for Work with Religious Structures".

