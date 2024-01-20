Azerbaijanis go to election with faith, desire for new success - French journalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Azerbaijani people go to the presidential election with faith and desire for new victories and success on the global political stage, the chief editor of Paris-based La Gazette du Caucase online newspaper, a renowned French journalist Jean-Michel Brun told the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The chief editor reminded that the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was ensured through local anti-terror measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh in September 2023.

"By liberating the city of Khankendi, the last stronghold of separatists, Azerbaijan put an end to the 30 year occupation of Karabakh and East Zangazur, fully restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity," emphasized the French journalist.

According to Brun, after this, the country entered a new era, necessitating a renewal.

"The renewal must occur through the presidential election. The liberation of territories from occupation is a direct sign of the return of the indigenous population, who lived for 30 years as IDPs. In these terms, holding election is extremely important due to covering the territories of all regions of the country," he said. "Former IDPs, displaced in 1993 from Karabakh and East Zangazur, after the recent historical events, will be able to return to Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, and participate in election on the liberated territories."

"At the same time, polling stations have been established in Khankendi, Asgaran, Aghdara, and Khojaly. The fact that the first election across the entire country will be presidential undoubtedly has a unique symbolic significance," the journalist pointed out.

"Currently, Azerbaijan is recognized by the European Union as a reliable energy partner, particularly as an ambitious plan for energy transition is being developed through the construction of smart and resource-efficient cities in the liberated Karabakh and East Zangazur. In anticipation of the major global event COP29, it's crucial to maintain this status," added Brun.

On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel