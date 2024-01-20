Azerbaijani PM meets with vice president of bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with bp Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp, and pointed out the importance of projects implemented by bp in the country.

“The work carried out jointly with bp company on the construction of a solar power plant in the territories liberated from occupation has been considered,” the press service added.

To note, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and bp signed an executive agreement on cooperation in the field of evaluation and implementation of a 240 MW solar power plant construction project in the Zangilan-Jabrayil zone in June 2022.

This document was signed as part of a strategic decision related to the creation of a green energy zone in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the development of the renewable energy sector, as well as commitments to reduce carbon emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and the implementation of bp's strategy to become a zero-emission company by 2050.

