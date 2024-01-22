Azerbaijani people to vote again for confident future - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The people of Azerbaijan will vote again for a confident future at the upcoming presidential election, the local MP Iltizam Yusifov told Trend.

"The steps taken by Western political leaders, raised in the comfort of offices, against a professional and experienced statesman who has achieved victory on the battlefield, cannot have any effect," the MP said. "The slanderous campaign of the West against our country, along with information manipulations, cannot influence our determination. The Azerbaijani people, as always, will once again vote for a confident future, development, and stability."

He noted that regardless of the nature and scale, every election brings democratic experience to countries.

"It can already be predicted who the people will vote for in the presidential election, which will play a significant role in the political life of Azerbaijan. The victorious people expressed full trust in the victorious political leader and united closely around him, which is natural," Yusifov pointed out.

"Every force interested in strengthening democracy must actively participate in the election. The commitment to democracy of those boycotting the election raises serious doubts. The pompous speeches of 'leaders' of political forces, suffering from false patriotism, are designed to deceive their supporters and conceal their political weaknesses. It's well known that President Ilham Aliyev, despite competition, is the absolute favorite in the upcoming election," he explained.

The MP mentioned that in many countries, people choose the stronger of two strong candidates.

"The reality is that even the combined strength of Ilham Aliyev's opponents in the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan is extremely weak. In fact, opposition leaders also understand well that Ilham Aliyev is the only strong personality in Azerbaijan who manages the country better than anyone and will strengthen it," Yusifov highlighted. "However, the strength of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief lies not in the weakness of other candidates but in the people's love for him and, of course, in the work he has done over the past 20 years."

"The fact that the head of state raised our tricolor flag in Shusha, Khankendi, and other liberated territories is enough to fulfill our civic duty to him. Until 2020, people in Azerbaijan had been saying 'Karabakh is our problem; it is under occupation'. We no longer use this expression. At one time, we prayed for the liberation of at least one village, and today the entire Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur are under our control," the MP noted.

He emphasized that the envious attitude of Western countries, suffering from a deficit of influential and charismatic political leaders, towards Ilham Aliyev can be understood.

"In addition to the fact that the slogan 'Victorious leader of the Victorious Nation!' is substantive and broad in its essence, it is backed by specific facts and conclusions. It's not just an election slogan, but also a historical reality. The presidential election will mark the beginning of Azerbaijan's movement towards new goals in a new stage. Our people want to move towards these goals together with a political leader who constantly brings them the joy of victory," concluded Yusifov.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

