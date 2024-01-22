US interested in close cooperation with Azerbaijan, Armenia for reaching peace agreement - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The US is interested in close cooperation with Azerbaijan and Armenia for reaching a peace agreement, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing January 22, Trend reports.

"I don't have any scheduling updates to offer [for the possible meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Washington], but we look forward to talking more about this soon. This is something that the United States and the Secretary is interested in and this is something that we're going to work very hard to get across the finish line in close coordination with Armenia and Azerbaijan and others who are working on this issue," he said.

Earlier in December 2023, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Secretary Blinken looks forward to hosting foreign ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington soon for peace negotiations.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry later said the place and date of the next meeting between the foreign ministers haven't been agreed upon yet.