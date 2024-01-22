MEP Tomáš Zdechovský joins Azerbaijani MPs to discuss role of S. Caucasus in Central Asia-EU relations (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Tural Ganjaliyev and Sevil Mikayilova held discussions with Tomáš Zdechovský, Member of the European Parliament, within the Baku Network platform, Trend reports.

They dived into various topics, starting with the current developments in Central Asia-EU relations. They went on to discuss the crucial role of the South Caucasus in advancing these relations, explored the possibilities for Azerbaijani-EU ties, and touched upon the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Sevil Mikayilova noted that the cooperation between Central Asia and the EU cannot be considered without the South Caucasus.

“We believe that the constructive role of the South Caucasus in relations between Central Asia and the EU will ultimately bring real benefits to all participants of the process. We have built very fruitful relations with Central Asia. Now we are in a process of building good communication lines to support the Middle Corridor, which is also a very much supported project by the EU. Central Asia with its abundant resources can be of real use for the EU economies. And this linkage will, of course, cross through South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan here is in the centerpiece,” she said.

MEP Zdechovský agreed that Azerbaijan is not just a key player in Central Asia-EU relations, it is actually a strategic partner for Europe itself.

“Azerbaijan has significant potential in various fields, such as the chemical industry and natural resources. However, I believe the greatest potential lies in the tourism sector. We have the opportunity to triple our economic relations. Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for several EU countries, and Azerbaijani-Czech relations are also highly productive. The EU aims for stable, long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan. Notably, Azerbaijan ranked first when we sought closer cooperation in gas supplies. It is crucial for us to establish a long-term agreement with Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of stability,” he said.

View the complete episode of the program below: