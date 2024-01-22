Election in Karabakh indicates growth of Azerbaijan's political activity in region - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan is important in many ways. The most important aspect is that the country has liberated its lands from occupation and election will be held on these lands for the first time, Head of Department of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Javid Valiyev told Trend.

Valiyev noted that election in the liberated territories meant the growth of political activity in the region and the strengthening of activities of some state structures.

" In the earlier times, we carried out reconstruction works there. Large construction and transportation works have been carried out in the liberated territories. Certainly, in addition to this, Azerbaijan has projects that it wants to implement regionally and globally. Certain projects will be continued in Azerbaijan. For example, like COP29. This election and its results are extremely important for the successful continuation of these processes. Azerbaijan's growing geopolitical weight, the ongoing process of normalization of relations with Armenia, as well as integration within the Turkic world - all play a key role in the country's economic development,'' he added.

Meanwhile, extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan is scheduled for February 7.

