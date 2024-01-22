President Ilham Aliyev appears not only regional but also global leader - ECIPE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is not only a regional but also a global leader, a political analyst, and an expert at the European Centre for International Political Economy (ECIPE) Tengiz Pkhaladze told Trend.

"President Ilham Aliyev is undeniably a leader, not just on a regional level. The world acknowledges him as a dynamic leader and strategic thinker. Certainly, all of this has reflected on Azerbaijan, on all the successes that the country exhibits both in terms of economic development and national, multilateral, balanced, and full-fledged development," the analyst said.

He said Azerbaijan has demonstrated significant progress over the past 20 years, which has turned the country into one of the regional leaders.

"The strategy and vision of President Ilham Aliyev naturally resulted in this. One of the most striking, and I would say historic, achievements is the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. This, in turn, is a unique precedent in modern history," Pkhaladze said.

The political analyst noted that he visited some districts of Karabakh last December and was amazed by the scale of work and grandiose revitalization projects being carried out in the region.

"All this speaks of President Ilham Aliyev's well-defined strategy to both restore the territorial integrity of the country and revive these territories, their integration, and further development. This emphasizes the historical role of President Ilham Aliyev as a strategist, an outstanding politician, and a worthy leader of the Azerbaijani people," he said.

Pkhaladze noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia help and complement each other as well as jointly create opportunities both for the success and development of the two nations' peoples and for other countries that are interested in developing regional and trans-regional cooperation.

"Of course, in this regard, the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan is one of the key ones. There is no need to mention the history of friendship between our nations. Our countries are destined to be friends, and we are destined to be brotherly countries. This is the friendship that brings huge benefits and is the pillar of the development of our nations. Therefore, the successes of Azerbaijan and, accordingly, President Ilham Aliyev are very important to us," the political analyst added.

