Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Number of structures in Azerbaijan to keep accounting records digitally

Politics Materials 22 January 2024 16:04 (UTC +04:00)
Number of structures in Azerbaijan to keep accounting records digitally

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Accounting'", Trend reports.

According to the document, articles 3.1-1 and 3.1-2 of the following content were added to the law:

"3.1-1. In the following subjects of accounting, accounting is to be conducted digitally:

3.1-1.1. in subjects of large-scale entrepreneurship and, in accordance with the stages determined by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, in subjects of medium-scale entrepreneurship;

3.1-1.2. in taxpayers operating under approved laws on production sharing, on the main export pipeline and other similar agreements or laws, including laws on oil and gas, on export-oriented oil and gas activities;

3.1-1.3. at public law legal entities that are required to publish annual financial statements or combined (consolidated) financial statements in accordance with this law.

3.1-2. Article 3.1-1.3 of this law does not apply to the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more