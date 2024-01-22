Number of structures in Azerbaijan to keep accounting records digitally

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Accounting'", Trend reports.

According to the document, articles 3.1-1 and 3.1-2 of the following content were added to the law:

"3.1-1. In the following subjects of accounting, accounting is to be conducted digitally:

3.1-1.1. in subjects of large-scale entrepreneurship and, in accordance with the stages determined by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, in subjects of medium-scale entrepreneurship;

3.1-1.2. in taxpayers operating under approved laws on production sharing, on the main export pipeline and other similar agreements or laws, including laws on oil and gas, on export-oriented oil and gas activities;

3.1-1.3. at public law legal entities that are required to publish annual financial statements or combined (consolidated) financial statements in accordance with this law.

3.1-2. Article 3.1-1.3 of this law does not apply to the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan."