Organizing committee for upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan holds its first meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The organizing committee has held its inaugural meeting in preparation for hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement in Baku, Trend reports.

Kicking off the meeting, Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chair of the organizing committee, highlighted that one of Azerbaijan's key priorities in socio-economic development until 2030 is to transform into a "country of a clean environment and green growth".

Azerbaijan has committed to slashing greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030 compared to the baseline year of 1990. Furthermore, the economically liberated regions of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, along with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, have been designated as "green energy zones", he added.

Will be updated