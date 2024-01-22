Azerbaijan, Russia sign roadmap on key development areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev met with Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the successful growth of Azerbaijani-Russian friendly relations in a variety of areas.

Both sides noted that the two countries have a fairly broad legal framework. The results of the implementation of the roadmaps for the growth of important sectors of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation until 2024 were warmly praised, and mutual interest in continuing this collaboration was stated.

Thus, during 2018–2023, covering the period of the roadmaps' implementation, practical steps were taken to simplify trade and diversify the flow of goods, improve customs and border crossing infrastructure, increase the volume of cargo transportation across the state border, as well as expand the capacity of checkpoints and many other areas.

The measures taken resulted in stable dynamics of Azerbaijani-Russian trade and economic relations; the trade turnover increased more than twice compared to 2017, and last year it exceeded $4.3 billion.

In addition, in 2023, the volume of total cargo transportation between the two countries increased by 87 percent compared to 2017, including the volume of transit cargo, which increased almost four times. The volume of freight traffic along the North-South international transport corridor increased by 44 percent compared to 2017.

At the meeting, the importance of the successful projects implemented in the sphere of mutual investment was emphasized, and the sides exchanged views on the prospects of expanding cooperation in this direction.

The level of cooperation in different directions of the industrial sphere was highly appreciated, and it was noted that this cooperation also covers the territories liberated from occupation.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, noting that there are wide opportunities in this direction. Concerning the importance of the international transport corridor "North-South," the importance of joint efforts for the corridor to work at full capacity was emphasized.

Improvement of energy, agricultural, customs, and border infrastructure between Azerbaijan and Russia, prospects of development of cooperation in humanitarian and many other spheres were widely discussed at the meeting.

In conclusion, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk signed the Roadmap for the development of key areas of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation for 2024–2026,.

The Road Map envisages the adoption of concrete steps to develop cooperation in trade, economics and investment, transportation, industrial, agrarian, energy, tourism, humanitarian, and social spheres, as well as in the fields of food security, innovation, and information technology.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel