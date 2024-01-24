2024 ensues new era for Azerbaijani people - Center for Int'l Relations Analysis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerbaijan has entered a new age, highlighted by the restoration of its territorial integrity and the end of the Karabakh conflict, Senior Advisor of the Azerbaijani Center for International Relations Analysis Vasif Huseynov told Trend.

"Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, declared that he will build on these achievements and set new targets in the coming years," Huseynov reminded.

The expert said that 2024 is the beginning of a new era for the Azerbaijani people.

“The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, slated for February 7, is a momentous occasion, embracing the entire territory of Azerbaijan since the dismantling of the unlawful separatist regime in the Karabakh region,” he noted.

Besides, Huseynov mentioned that President Ilham Aliyev emphasized “the beginning of a new era” as the first reason for holding the extraordinary presidential election.

“The second explanation given by President Ilham Aliyev is likewise related to this. The decision to hold an early presidential election represents a strategic step, reflecting the mood of the reform phase towards molding the destiny of the country,” added the expert.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has filed seven contenders for the upcoming extraordinary presidential election.

