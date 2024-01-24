Azerbaijani CEC counts international observers for presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. In all, circa 64,000 observers have been registered for the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, and nearly 400 of them are foreigners, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

The chairman noted that the number of international observers does not include OSCE and UN observers.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

In this regard, the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

