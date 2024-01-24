President Ilham Aliyev raises Azerbaijan as surety to Europe's power security - Pakistani expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerbaijan has become a guarantor of Europe's energy security thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, the Executive Director of the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), Khalid Taimur Akram told Trend.

"Azerbaijan has become a symbol of stability by fully restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.

The expert noted that this was possible due to the country's forward-looking policy and priorities, including strengthening the economy, forming a professional army, and active participation in the world arena.

In his opinion, this forward-looking approach has become key for Azerbaijan in achieving regional leadership and recognition in world politics.

In addition, Akram noted that Azerbaijan's implementation of state regional development programs during this period contributed to the growth of the national economy.

"From 2003 to 2022, Azerbaijan's GDP increased from $7.3 billion to $78.7 billion, with state budget expenditures rising from $705.8 million to $21.5 billion. In 2003, the average wage was a mere $45, but by 2022, it had surged to nearly $500, showcasing unprecedented economic growth. Several state programs for socio-economic development were initiated to diversify and effectively integrate the country's economy into the global economic system," he stressed.

The expert added that the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan will contribute to the country's further movement towards a glorious future built on the principles of openness, fairness, and inclusive governance.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

