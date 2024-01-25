Europe will suffer most from double standards towards Türkiye and Azerbaijan - professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The expansion of cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan holds historical and strategic significance, as the two countries are among the most crucial bridges connecting Europe, or the West, and the Islamic world, the Chairman of the Syrian Turkmen Doctors Association, Professor Muhtar Fatih Beydili told Trend.

He stated that these two Council of Europe member countries are regarded as role models by Islamic nations and also act as mediators in enabling conversation between Europe and the rest of the globe. In this aspect, Europe would suffer the most from its double standards towards Turkey and Azerbaijan.

According to Beydili, one of the Council of Europe's fundamental and most important principles is that one member country cannot occupy the territory of another member country of the organization.

"If we look at events from this perspective, we'll see that Armenia, a member of the Council of Europe, had held Azerbaijani lands under occupation for 30 years, and the Council applied a policy of double standards in this matter," he said. "As a result of Armenia's occupation policy, the rights of one million Azerbaijanis were violated. Despite Europe preferring to remain silent for 30 years regarding Armenia's occupation of Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Army liberated its lands from Armenian occupiers in the 2020 second Karabakh war."

Beydili emphasized that due to the atmosphere of racism, Turkophobia, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia prevailing in the PACE, the Azerbaijani delegation decided to cease its interaction and presence in the PACE.

"Türkiye once granted temporary protection status to thousands of Syrian Turkmen and other Arab refugees arriving from Syria, while European countries expressed concern that these refugees might reach their lands by sea and land. Finally, a comprehensive readmission agreement was signed with Türkiye in 2016," he reminded. "Since 2015, more than a million Syrian refugees have moved to Europe through Greece and the Balkan countries. In connection with this, the Ukrainian crisis requires the EU to reconsider its refugee policy. This is an opportunity to take steps to make society more humane, fair, comprehensive, and sustainable."

"Maintaining double standards in Europe's refugee policy means missing this opportunity," Beydili concluded.

