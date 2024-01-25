President Ilham Aliyev reshaped regional dynamics toward stability and development - Qaiser Nawab

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reshaped regional dynamics toward stability and development, Qaiser Nawab, an international expert on global affairs at the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Central and Eurasia, told Trend.

“The decisive military actions of President Ilham Aliyev led to the liberation of Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia. The President demonstrated a comprehensive understanding of the geopolitical context, combining military strength with diplomatic initiatives. The successful execution of this strategy not only restored Azerbaijan's territorial integrity but also reshaped the dynamics in the region, opening opportunities for stability, development, and the return of displaced populations,” he said.

“One key aspect of the president’s strategy was a focus on modernizing Azerbaijan's military capabilities. Investments in defense technology, training, and infrastructure improvements enhanced the country's military readiness. This modernization proved instrumental in the successful military operations during the war with illegal occupants,” Nawab added.

According to the expert, the military-political strategy of Ilham Aliyev also involved effective diplomacy to garner international support for Azerbaijan's position.

“President Aliyev engaged in diplomatic efforts, gaining recognition for Azerbaijan's rights and territorial integrity from various countries and international organizations. Furthermore, the strategy showcased a commitment to a resolution through force when diplomatic means fell short, resulting in the signing of the trilateral peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia,” Nawab said.

Nawab also mentioned that in the last two decades under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan's relations with Pakistan have seen notable progress, including the initiation of direct flights between the two countries.

Additionally, several Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) have been established between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, particularly in vital sectors such as oil and gas and information technology.

“As Azerbaijan and Pakistan continue to deepen their ties, these direct flights and MOUs underscore the commitment to mutual cooperation, economic growth, and the strengthening of diplomatic relations,” he said.

Nawab also noted the importance of conducting the upcoming presidential elections throughout the entire territory of Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that by providing equal opportunities for all state-registered political parties, the government underscores its commitment to inclusivity and representation.

“The active participation of citizens in the upcoming elections is crucial for several reasons. Firstly, it ensures a truly representative democracy by allowing diverse voices to be heard, contributing to a government that reflects the will of the people. This inclusivity is vital for fostering a sense of legitimacy in the political process. As Azerbaijan prepares for these extraordinary presidential elections, the nation is poised to demonstrate its commitment to democratic values, reflecting the collective will of its people in shaping the future of the country,” Nawab said.