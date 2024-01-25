Azerbaijan extends arrest of Armenian separatist Vardanyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The term of arrest against Ruben Vardanyan, who occupied the "office" of the so-called "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, has been extended, Trend reports.

The Sabail District Court of Baku City issued a decision on the criminal case filed with the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan.

According to the decision, the term of Vardanyan's detention was extended for another four months.

To note, significant suspicions have been revealed that Vardanyan, who is currently a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, has committed criminal acts under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the organization and activities of armed formations or groups not stipulated by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the BBC has recently published an extensive investigation exposing Ruben Vardanyan.