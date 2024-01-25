Provocation of PACE reveals its Islamophobic nature - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The latest anti-Azerbaijani provocation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has once again revealed the Islamophobic nature and crusader mindset of this structure, said the Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

"We were completely convinced of this when we received no answer from the letter we addressed to the PACE co-rapporteurs on Armenia on March 1, 2023, imploring them to address the matter of our right to return," the statement of the community reads.

The community noted that the support of the anti-Azerbaijani PACE resolution by Armenian MPs reveals Armenia's lack of sincerity in its peace-related statements.

"Engaging in a smear campaign against Azerbaijan, as witnessed in the summer of 2023, while simultaneously discussing a peace treaty, is unacceptable," the statement stressed.

The credentials of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE were challenged on the opening day of the 2024 winter plenary session. Frank Schwabe, who heads the German delegation to PACE, proposed to deny the Azerbaijani delegation's credentials because Azerbaijan allegedly "organized the expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh". Thus, PACE was dissatisfied with the fact that they were "not invited" to observe the presidential elections to be held on February 7. Before that, in October 2023, the PACE adopted a one-sided and biased resolution regarding localized anti-terrorist measures undertaken by Azerbaijan in Karabakh.

