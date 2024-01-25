PACE disregards international law to serve specific groups' malicious interests - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) disregards international law and caters to the malicious interests of specific groups, Milli Majlis (Parliament) MP Afet Hasanova told Trend.

According to her, PACE has turned from an international organization into a camp of Islamophobic and Turkophobic representatives. PACE has always demonstrated a biased approach towards Azerbaijan. Specific groups, including pro-Armenian, Islamophobic forces, have constantly tried to use this organization as a means of pressure on Azerbaijan.

"It's widely known that PACE has consistently disregarded international principles, extending beyond its designated scope to serve the malicious interests of specific groups. This is evident in its adoption of biased resolutions against our country," she said.

"PACE, whose primary focus should be the protection of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, paradoxically serves the personal interests of specific circles, deviating from these fundamental principles," the MP added.

Hasanova emphasized that Azerbaijan has always witnessed how PACE tramples on its principles in its relations with the country, and for many years the structure has not taken any consistent measures regarding Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan as well as the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

"As it is recognized, a member country occupying the territory of another member within this organization should have forfeited its voting rights. Contrary to this expectation, PACE not only failed to take such action but also displayed a biased position and demonstrated its helplessness by adopting resolutions against Azerbaijan that are far from reality and unjustified," the MP said.

She mentioned that on the opening day of the winter half-session of PACE, held on January 22, everyone became witnesses to another disgraceful act of the organization.

"The credentials of our country's delegation were not verified. The proposal to challenge the credentials on substantive grounds was introduced by Frank Schwabe, the head of the Socialist political group, and this initiative was approved. It is evident to all that this prejudiced action was premeditated. While officially attributed to German MP Frank Schwabe, it is evident that the PACE leadership itself is backing this baseless initiative, veiled under the Socialists. The votes of both former and current PACE presidents against us further indicate the stance of the organization's leadership," she added.

"France and Germany often collaborate closely in PACE. In certain instances, France seeks to advance its questionable intentions through Germany. Struggling in its foreign policy and diminishing in authority, France attempts to leverage PACE as a tool against Azerbaijan through its alliance with Germany. This once again shows that PACE has become a toy in the hands of Germany and France. By using this institution, France is trying to put pressure on Azerbaijan, and the behavior of PACE is a continuation of the French campaign against our country," Hasanova said.

The MP emphasized that PACE's attempts to put pressure on Azerbaijan have failed so far, and this will continue to be the case.

"Azerbaijan stands as a resilient state, unwavering in its positions despite pressure from certain circles. Despite concerted efforts to exert influence, the country steadfastly pursues an independent policy, successfully realizing its objectives. For Azerbaijan, neither freezing its vote in PACE nor the significance of the structure itself holds any importance," she added.

