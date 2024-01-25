Azerbaijan approves law "On arbitration"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved a new law "On arbitration", Trend reports.

The law, consisting of eight chapters and 59 articles, regulates social relations arising in connection with the implementation of arbitration.

It defines the requirements for arbitration agreements, the organization, activities of arbitration courts, and permanent arbitration organizations in Azerbaijan, as well as the conduct of arbitration proceedings and rules for the recognition and enforcement of arbitration decisions in accordance with paragraphs 6, 10, 12, and 26 of Part I, Article 94 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

The document reflects fundamental concepts, the scope of the law, forms and principles of organizing arbitration organizations, cases heard in arbitration, arbitration agreements, arbitration proceedings, and other related matters.

The requirements for an arbitrator concerning domestic arbitration proceedings are established in accordance with the law.

Arbitrators may be individuals who are not interested in the outcome of the case, are independent of the parties, and have consented to perform arbitrator functions. They must be at least 25 years old, possess a higher education, and have professional experience in the field for at least three years.

