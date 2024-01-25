Azerbaijan amends Law on Mediation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on "Mediation," Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Parliament, guided by paragraphs 6, 10, and 12 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, resolves:

In Article 3.2, in the title of Article 28, in Article 28.1, and in the title of Article 29 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Mediation" (Collection of Legislative Acts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2019, No. 4, Article 597; 2020, No. 6, Article 683, No. 7, Article 856, No. 12 (Book I), Article 1442; 2021, No. 7, Article 712), the words "commercial disputes as well as family disputes" shall be replaced by the word "family disputes".

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel