President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on application of amendments to Law on Mediation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1079-VIQD of December 26, 2023 "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Mediation", Trend reports.

Guided by paragraphs 19 and 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in connection with the entry into force of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1079-VIQD of December 26, 2023, "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Mediation," to ensure the application of this law, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals to improve the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Mediation" within three months.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also instructed to solve other issues arising from the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1079-VIQD of December 26, 2023, "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On Mediation."

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel