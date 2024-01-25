Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan approves memorandum on cooperation with Iraq in information and communication technologies - decree

Politics Materials 25 January 2024 17:45 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan approves memorandum on cooperation with Iraq in information and communication technologies - decree

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approval of the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Iraq on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Iraq on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies” signed on December 7, 2023, in Baghdad city was approved.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more