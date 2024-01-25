BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approval of the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Iraq on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Iraq on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies” signed on December 7, 2023, in Baghdad city was approved.