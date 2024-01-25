President Ilham Aliyev makes amendments to composition of Economic Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the decree "On Establishment of New Management Framework for Economic Policy and Economic Reforms in the Republic of Azerbaijan" No. 1151 of September 9, 2020, and canceling the decree "On Establishment of Financial Stability Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan" No. 995 of July 15, 2016, Trend reports.

The decree amended the composition of the Economic Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendments, the Assistant to the First Vice President was removed from the Economic Council's composition, while the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on socioeconomic matters was added.

