Azerbaijan to prepare necessary accreditation procedures for permanent arbitration organization - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. A procedure for accreditation and withdrawal of accreditation of the permanent arbitration organization will be prepared, Trend reports.

This is stated in the decree signed today by President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Arbitration" dated December 26, 2023, No. 1077-VIQ and settlement of some issues in this regard.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must approve within two months the procedure for accreditation and withdrawal of accreditation of the permanent arbitration organization and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel