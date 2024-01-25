Azerbaijan amends law "On forensic expert activities" (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on amending the law of Azerbaijan “On forensic expert activities”, Trend reports.

The Parliament of Azerbaijan, guided by paragraphs 10 and 18 of Part I, Article 94 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, resolves:

To amend the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Judicial and Expert Activities" (Official Gazette of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2000, No. 1, Article 7; 2004, No. 2, Article 57, No. 3, Article 133; 2006, No. 11, Article 928; 2007, No. 1, Article 4, No. 3, Article 211; 2018, No. 2, Article 147; 2019, No. 12, Article 1896) as follows:

1. replace the term "ranks" with "or military rank" in the fifteenth part of Article 11.

2. replace the term "(forensic psychiatric)" with "forensic-psychiatric" in the second part of Article 23

3. replace the terms "specialties, special ranks" with "special and military ranks, as well as specialties" in the second part of Article 39.